Analytical Articles

Hot Topics Russia's Intervention in Ukraine Reverberates in Central Asia By Slavomír Horák (03/19/2014 issue of the CACI Analyst) While Russia's intervention in Ukraine at first glance has few implications for developments in the Eastern part of former Soviet territory, Central Asian governments and elites are likely to analyze Russia's recent actions carefully. While the Crimea intervention could serve as a short term deterrent against foreign orientations away from Russia's regional integration project, the increasing Chinese influence in Central Asia will in the long term offer these states a powerful alternative to Russia and the crisis in Ukraine is increasing China's attractiveness as a partner.

China's Silk Roads and Their Challenges By Stephen Blank (01/07/2015 issue of the CACI Analyst) Few realize that China is actually building three Silk Roads, one through Central Asia to Europe; a second, maritime one, through South East Asia to India and South Asia; and third, China is building a robust commercial network through the Arctic to connect it with Europe. In all three cases there is a common geopolitical dream that has been shared by Russian and Asian leaders since the opening of the Suez Canal: building a land-based alternative connecting East, South, and Central Asia to Europe by purely terrestrial means. China's plans for Central Asia are extraordinarily ambitious but there are serious problems that could undermine them.

The Eurasian Economic Union – Implications for Governance, Democracy and Human Rights By Daniel Linotte (12/10/2014 issue of the CACI Analyst) In January 2015, a new regional agreement will enter into force between Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia – it will create the so-called Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), replacing the Eurasian Economic Community (EEC) established in 2006. Taking into account actual trade flows and national economies, the EEU can hardly be justified and should not have much impact on economic integration among its members. Nevertheless, Western countries should still be worried about possible non-economic consequences of the new agreement, especially for governance, democracy and human rights, in countries that are already displaying authoritarian tendencies.

Resurgence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - A Russian Move on the Ukraine Chessboard By Avinoam Idan (09/03/2014 issue of the CACI Analyst) The return of open fire in the Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) conflict recently brought about a meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Sochi, under the auspices of President Putin, on August 10, 2014. The growing tension in the conflict and the Sochi meeting take place against the background of the crisis in Ukraine. The Karabakh conflict serves as Russian leverage in influencing and promoting Russia's geostrategic aims in the Caucasus and beyond, and Russia's new initiative in the conflict meant to improve Russia's stance in its confrontation with the U.S. and EU and its hegemony over the gateway to Eurasia.


